Oregon restaurant to open drive-thru after new mitigations take effect

OREGON (WREX) — Restaurants are among the businesses that will be impacted by Tier 3 mitigations. So one Stateline business is making a change.

Spring Valley Restaurant in Oregon is opening a drive-thru. The restaurant has been closed since Oct. 3 when new mitigations were put in place. Spring Valley did have a pick-up window. So it is expanding on that and will now give out its food through a drive-thru.

"Being able to provide that good, homemade fast food for people to come in during lunch or for dinner or to take food home, we really feel like it's an honor for us to kind of step up and provide this kind of service to the community," said Spring Valley Restaurant Owner Mat Ajvazi.

Ajvazi says he hopes to open the drive-thru service in December and plans on keeping it open even after pandemic restrictions lift.