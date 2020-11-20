Midway Village Museum acquires artifacts from Camp Grant

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Treasures you could find at the now shuttered Camp Grant Museum in Rockford will live on in a different museum.

Midway Village Museum acquired multiple items from Camp Grant through an auction.



Camp Grant had military memorabilia originating from the early to mid 1900's. Midway Village says thanks to donations from the community, it raised about $22,000 to buy some of the items. Midway Village is now organizing the collection so that the artifacts can be catalogued.



The museum did not say when the newly acquired items would be put onto display for the public to view them.