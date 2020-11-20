Meridian School District going fully remote Nov. 30

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Another school district in the Stateline will be going to fully remote learning due to a surge of COVID-19.



Meridian CUSD 223 says they'll be going to fully remote learning on Nov. 30 through Jan. 18.



The school district says on Nov. 3, the Ogle County Health Department recommended all schools in the county transition to remote learning.



Since receiving the recommendation, the Meridian School District says the administration has been in close contact with the representatives from the OCHD, IEMA, and regional hospitals to understand external community trends.



The school district says they considered all of the following:

The school district has nearly one percent of all in-person learners currently with an active COVID infection.

The school district has approximately 10 percent of all staff and students quarantined presently, including 17 percent of in-person learners in one building.

As of Thursday, the school district’s zip codes 7-day positivity rate is over 25% and 14-day is over 22%. CDC guidance says that any positivity rate over 10% leads to the highest risk for possible transmission of the virus in schools.

As of Thursday, the school district’s zip codes number of new cases per 100k is over 1,350. CDC guidance says that when this number is over 200 it leads to the highest risk for possible transmission of the virus in schools.

The Ogle County Health Department is relying more on the school to track and follow students that present with mild symptoms in order to focus on probable or confirmed cases. This switch has caused significantly more burden on nurses and other school resources.

The school district's inability to continue to operate in a sustainable manner. The district says they have been a single employee absence away from shutting down multiple buildings and/or departments within the past two weeks.

Earlier on Friday, RPS 205 announced they'll also be going fully remote after the holiday.