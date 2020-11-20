Late fall conditions return this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The mild weather won't hold on this weekend, but thankfully we don't drop to very chilly levels just yet. A couple chances for wet weather look to develop in the near term.

Cool weekend:

The weekend returns to average weather, with clouds and dry weather during the day.

The usual November chill is back after a 3rd week with an episode of very mild weather. The weekend starts out with partly cloudy and quiet weather on Saturday. Temperatures fall off another 10 degrees and only rise to the middle 40's. This is near average for this time of year, however. We likely won't fall below average for the rest of the month.

By Sunday, a similar situation plays out. Temperatures start off in the 30's, then rise to the middle 40's by the afternoon. Look for a little more cloud cover, though some peeks of sunshine are possible late in the day.

There is a slight chance for rain during the middle of the weekend, but look for the daytime hours both days to remain dry.

Rain chances:

For now, the forecast provides two chances for rain: the first being a slight chance Saturday night, then a much higher chance for showers developing Tuesday.

Rain showers may stay just to our south Saturday night.

First up is Saturday night's slim chances for rain. For the most part, the Stateline remains dry Saturday night to early Sunday morning. Light rain showers move into the I-80 corridor after midnight, and should stay there going into the morning hours. We'll maintain a slight chance for drizzly weather early Sunday. A few flurries may sneak in as well, but not accumulation is expected.

Tuesday provides rain, with some snow possibly mixing in early.

Rain showers look a lot more likely on Tuesday. We may see a little snow mix in at times as well. The storm system slides in before dawn on Tuesday. This is when a rain/snow mix or straight snow showers are possible. A slight chance for minor snow accumulation is possible. This all comes down to how cold Tuesday morning is. We may see the weather stay just a little too warm for snow. Be sure to check in on the conditions outside before hitting the road.

After a chance for a rain/snow mix in the early morning, Tuesday quickly turns to a rainy day.

Whether we see snow or not, the storm system very quickly becomes an all-rain event. In fact, the showers may be falling as rain as early as sunrise. The rest of the day looks rainy, then the showers slowly dry up Tuesday night.

Quiet holiday:

The weather quiets down and turns sunny by the holiday.

The rest of next week looks quiet outside of Tuesday. We'll see plenty of sunny weather, with a few clouds from time to time. The weather mainly stays in the 40's, though Wednesday and Thanksgiving may warm up to 50 degrees. Thanksgiving itself looks like a sunny day from this range.

Next weekend may provide our first extra chilly days of the fall. There's a chance for highs only in the 30's. That said, the weather looks dry so snow showers may not join the hint of winter in the air.