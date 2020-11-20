Jesse Smith, man accused of killing Tammy Tracey, waves extradition hearing and will come back to Illinois

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The man accused of killing a woman 33 years ago in Rockford has waived his right to an extradition hearing and will soon be back in Illinois to face murder charges.



Jesse Smith was named Thursday as the suspect in a 33-year-old cold case murder of Tammy Tracey. Authorities arrested him in Georgia, and he was taken to the Dougherty County Jail. He's being held on a $5 million bond.



The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office says Smith appeared in front of a judge Friday morning and waived extradition to Illinois.



The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department will arrange for Smith to be transported back to Winnebago County to appear in Winnebago County court on a future date.



Smith faces first degree murder charges for the 1987 murder of 19-year-old Tammy Tracey. Tracey's disappearance launched a massive search to find her.



A year later, her remains were discovered at the Sugar River Forest Preserve by a bird watcher. Since then, authorities say they have not rested in finding her killer.



