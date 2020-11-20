Illinois State University president plans to retire in June

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz plans to retire next summer after more than six years as the school’s leader. Dietz announced Friday that he plans to retire on June 30, 2021, after nearly a decade at the university, and the last 6½ as the leader of the Normal campus. The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that a search for Dietz’s successor will begin immediately. He was named school president in March 2014 after the short tenure of Timothy Flanagan. His accomplishments as president include a fund-raising campaign, “Redbirds Rising,” which ended in July after raising a record $180.9 million.