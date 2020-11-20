Illinois city loses appeal over tickets, police performance

SPARTA, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court says a city acted illegally when it evaluated police officers partly by their number of tickets. The court said Sparta’s policy violated state law, which bars ticket quotas. Since 2013, Sparta, in southern Illinois, has used a monthly “activity points system” to review its officers. They can earn points a variety of ways, including extra duty assignments, shooting range training, traffic stops and tickets. Sparta argued that its policy wasn’t illegal because officers could meet a monthly point threshold without writing tickets.