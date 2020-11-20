Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:33 pm Wisconsin Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Kewaskum 14

Little Chute 21, Winneconne 14

Wilmot Union 21, Union Grove 20

Division 2 Section II=

Second Round=

Whitefish Bay 19, Catholic Memorial 7

Division 4 Section II=

Second Round=

Watertown Luther Prep 21, New Holstein 0

Division 5 Section II=

Second Round=

Racine Lutheran 41, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Richland Center vs. Ithaca, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content