Dropping temperatures a sign of cooler weekend for the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday's high of 68° was fleeting, as cooler temperatures are ahead for the upcoming weekend.

A mostly cloudy weekend is ahead.

Friday: Despite more clouds than sunshine from time-to-time, dry conditions are ahead for week's end. A cold front is forecast to push through the Stateline, but not until later Friday. In the meantime, highs in the mid-50s look likely. Unlike the past three days or so, winds won't be as blustery.

Saturday: The weekend kicks off with mostly dry weather, but don't expect much sunshine. A northeasterly wind keeps cloud cover locked and loaded over Northern Illinois, with the potential for some spotty drizzle during the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday fall about 10° from Friday, landing generally in the low-to-mid-40s.

Sunday: The second half of the weekend features the best chance for precipitation, but even this looks pretty isolated in nature. Model guidance early Sunday suggests some south of I-88 could see a few flakes of snow as temperatures flirt with freezing. If this happens, it wouldn't last long and likely won't accumulate given the recent warm weather. The rest of the day features mainly isolated shower chances, especially towards the latter half of the day.

Monday: The start of the next work week looks the sunniest, but it is likely to be brisk. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s are likely, which is seasonably cool. Clouds make a return to the forecast by the evening, with precipitation looking likely by early Tuesday.

Tuesday: Precipitation makes a comeback early next week as a low pressure winds through the Upper Midwest. As temperatures Tuesday morning fall to near-freezing, precipitation might begin as snow. If this happens, it wouldn't last long as a push of warmer weather moves in by the afternoon.

Rain is expected by later in the day as highs top out in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Showers should taper off through early Wednesday, leaving behind cloud cover. Highs midweek top out in the mid-to-upper-40s.

Thanksgiving Day: While it's still a few days away from specific details, current thinking keeps partly cloudy skies in place Thursday. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-40s.