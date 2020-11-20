Discovery Center moves annual ‘Bubble Festival’ online

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A favorite sudsy event will go on this year despite the pandemic. The Discovery Center's annual Bubble Festival is going virtual.



Families can enjoy a performance by bubbleologist Geoff Atkins from the comfort of their own homes on Saturday, November 21 at 10:30 am.

His show, 'Bubble Wonders,' combines science and fun tricks like dancing bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, hand-blown and smoke-filled bubbles, and even square bubbles. At the end of the performance, families can ask questions, get tips, and try creating their own bubbles.

The Bubble Festival is one of Discovery Center’s longest running annual events.



Tickets cost $10 a family for museum members and $12 a family for the public. A separate reservation is required for each device viewers watch the show on. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.



Click here to reserve tickets online or call 815-963-6769.