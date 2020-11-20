Boone County says virus is ‘everywhere’ in the community

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — After leading the region in positivity rate for weeks, Boone County Public Health Director Amanda Mehl spoke candidly about the nature of COVID-19 in the area.

"We have quite a bit of disease circulating in Boone County," Mehl said. "I get lots of questions most days about where are the hotspots? Where should I watch out for? Is it in the factories? Is it in the bars and restaurants? Is it in the schools? Where is it? Guys, I'm just going to be really honest, it is absolutely everywhere right now."

Mehl's remarks came in a Friday webinar addressing tier three mitigations in the state. Leaders in the area encouraged people to avoid gatherings, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The webinar also addresses how the county addresses businesses that aren't following state guidelines. The county said they receive around 100 compliance complaints every month, but the health department doesn't have the authority to close businesses down.

Boone County did see a slight drop in positivity rate of Friday, but it did stay above 30%.