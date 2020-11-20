B1 food pantry gives away Thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday

BELVIDERE (WREX) — With Thanksgiving fast approaching, a local food pantry is helping make sure others get to enjoy a meal this year.

B1 food pantry in Belvidere gave out Thanksgiving boxes Thursday. The pantry says it had at least 500 turkey boxes to give away. It also had more than 1,100 food boxes to give to families. Organizers looked to serve more than 800 families.



"Maybe we're in a place with a lot of people where they have forgotten that there is so much good in the world," says David Smith, Senior Pastor at Belvidere First Assembly of God Church.



"With all of the things you see in the division, this is a place where the whole community comes together to serve one another, to give out of their hearts."



The B1 food pantry is open every Thursday at the church.