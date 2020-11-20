55,815 people voted in Rockford, yet voter turnout is less this year than in 2016

Winnebago County (WREX) — We now know how many people voted in Winnebago County and the City of Rockford for the 2020 General Election. But how do those numbers match up to other general elections? It might not be what you would expect in a historic year.

City of Rockford:

The Rockford Board of Elections shows 55,815 people voted in Rockford. That's just shy of 63% (62.68%) of registered voters.

But when comparing the total to 2016, voter turnout was higher four years ago. Records show just over 63% (63.01%) of registered voters voted in 2016.

Areas in Rockford with the highest turnout vs. areas with the lowest:

The precinct with the highest turnout was near Newburg Road and Perryville Road. It recorded 83% turnout with over 800 ballots cast.

The precinct with the lowest turnout was along West State Street near Save A Lot and Ellis Elementary School. Just 26% voted there with a total of 259 ballots cast.

Winnebago County:

Elections officials say a total of 77,080 people voted in Winnebago County in 2020. That's 77% of registered voters.

Four years ago, 75% of voters turned out. That means more people voted in the county this year but only by a small margin.

Areas in Winnebago County with the highest turnout vs. areas with the lowest:

The highest voter turnout belongs to a precinct named Harrison 1. It's just east of Durand on Highway 75 with 88% turning out there with a total of 362 ballots cast.

The lowest belongs to Rockford 7 with a 57% turnout and a total of 260 ballots cast. It's off of Springfield Avenue near Levings Lake which is not far from the same location that had the lowest turnout in Rockford.

In fact, the three lowest voter turnout precincts in Winnebago County all belong to Rockford.

Early voting and mail-in voting numbers compared to totals:

It was a historic year for voters because many opted not to go to the polls on Election Day.

In Rockford, more than 60% chose the mail-in or early voting options. That's 34,774 counted votes out of 55,815.

To break it up even more that's 18,761 counted mail-in ballots and 16,013 early voters.

In Winnebago County almost 50% mailed-in or voted early (19,964 counted mail-in ballots, 16,864 early voters). That's 36,828 out of 77,080.