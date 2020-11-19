Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until THU 4:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/ THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. A few gusts to 55 mph are possible late this morning
and afternoon east of Interstate 57.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ to 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
could compromise some outdoor tent structures. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Difficult travel is expected for high profile vehicles on west
to east oriented roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong winds and dry and mild
conditions will be conducive for a more rapid spread of brush
fires. Consider postponing any planned burning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, including holiday
decorations.
&&