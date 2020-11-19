Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until THU 4:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ THIS

MORNING TO 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/ THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. A few gusts to 55 mph are possible late this morning

and afternoon east of Interstate 57.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east

central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ to 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

could compromise some outdoor tent structures. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Difficult travel is expected for high profile vehicles on west

to east oriented roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strong winds and dry and mild

conditions will be conducive for a more rapid spread of brush

fires. Consider postponing any planned burning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, including holiday

decorations.

&&