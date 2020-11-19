Warsaw mayor slams police for turning tear gas on protesters

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s mayor has criticized Polish police for using tear gas on mostly female protesters. The tear gas was used Wednesday night in what was the latest in a string of women-led protests against a top court ruling restricting abortion. Political tensions have been extremely high in Poland since the constitutional court ruled last month to impose a near total ban on abortion. Mass street protests have so far prevented the government from enforcing the ruling. Meanwhile, a standoff with the European Union and a surge in coronavirus infections — with a record number of 637 deaths in one day recorded Thursday — are adding to a sense of deepening crisis in the country.