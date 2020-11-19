Warmest day of the week ahead as gusts again approach 40 MPH

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday features the warmest day of the work week, with mid-60s making a brief return on the wings of a gusty southwesterly wind.

Temperatures in the mid-60s come alongside strong winds Thursday.

Terrifically warm Thursday:

Enjoy the middle 60s that make a brief appearance in the forecast for Thursday. Cooler and more typical conditions return to the Stateline this weekend and into the next week. In the meantime, temperatures climb thanks to a southwesterly wind.

Enjoy Thursday's warmth, because more typical temperatures return next week.

Much like Wednesday, wind gusts Thursday top out near 40 miles per hour out of the southwest. Thursday is the last day of these blustery winds, as the end of the work week looks a bit cooler.

The southwestern winds help to pull in moisture in the mid- and upper-levels, so a few more clouds are likely. Despite the pull in moisture aloft, the dry conditions at the surface combined with windy weather mean you'll want to avoid outdoor burning.

Winds abate by Friday:

Blustery winds should subside by Thursday evening, with a shift in wind direction bringing slightly cooler late-week temperatures. Don't grab the heavy coats just yet, because highs in the upper 50s are still above average.

A mix of clouds and sunshine stick around through the end of the week, but clouds increase by Saturday morning. Rain chances remain fairly isolated through the start of the weekend, but it may not end that way.

Weekend showers?:

A well-advertised rain chance moves in for the weekend, but it doesn't look like a washout. High pressure keeps things dry for the first half of the weekend, with rain not arriving until late Saturday.

Light rain is possible through Sunday.

Areas south of I-80 stand the best chance at seeing steady, widespread rain through early Sunday. A more likely chance for rain and even mixed precipitation moves into the Stateline early next week.