Vardy and Rooney face off in ‘WAG wars’ celebrity libel case

LONDON (AP) — A courtroom drama mixing celebrities, amateur sleuthing and social media has kicked off in London, where one famous soccer spouse denies leaking stories about another to the tabloid press. Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel after Rooney accused her of passing details of private Instagram posts to The Sun newspaper. Vardy denies being the source of the leaks. Both women are celebrities married to famous footballers. Vardy’s lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson, told a High Court hearing that media had dubbed the case “WAG wars,” using a slang term for the wives and girlfriends of soccer stars. Tomlinson said the case has been depicted as trivial, but Vardy had suffered “widespread hostility and abuse” because of the accusation.