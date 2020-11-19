Stateline teachers union demands clearer COVID guidelines by the county and state

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The Illinois Federation of Teachers applauded the move to remote learning by the Harlem School District, but the union says it doesn't address the larger problem at hand.

Union Co-President Brad Sweet says both the county and state haven't acted on one of the requests by the union made months ago. Sweet says there will continue to be a lot of confusion until state and local governments establish clear guidelines for remote learning.

"Tell us what the numbers will have to be for us to prepare for remote learning," Sweet said. "It's not just tell the teachers or the teachers union, tell the community. Let that be known so people have time to prepare."

The state does have metrics in which they recommend switching to remote learning, but those aren't mandates.

Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago Health Department has declined to give any type of metric for schools to go remote. She says that each school district, school and classroom is too individualized to make a county-wide mandate based on metrics.