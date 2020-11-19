‘Shuggie Bain’ writer Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize

LONDON (AP) — Scottish writer Douglas Stuart has won the Booker Prize for fiction with “Shuggie Bain,” the story of a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. He was the only British author on a U.S.-dominated list of six finalists, for the prize, open to English-language novels from around the world. Margaret Busby, who chaired the judging panel, said “Shuggie Bain” was destined to be a classic. The winner was announced on Thursday at a livestreamed ceremony in London that included remote appearances by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and former U.S. President Barack Obama.