Rockford Park District announces closures, cancellations ahead of Tier 3 mitigations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With Tier 3 mitigations set to take effect in Illinois on Friday, the Rockford Park District announces multiple closures and cancellations.

The mitigation plan pauses all indoor group sporting and recreational activities. The park district says that individual training opportunities are allowed at various facilities with a reservation. Outdoor sports and recreation can still happen. Here is a list of the closures and cancellations:

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens – no indoor admissions; Sinnissippi Station Garden Railroad Exhibit originally scheduled for 11/28/2020 - 1/30/2021 has been cancelled. All Aglow (outside only) begins November 28, 2020.

Mercyhealth Sportscore Two – All sports programs and indoor group golf lessons are cancelled. Indoor driving range for individual training will be open daily (excluding holidays) beginning Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; advance registration required. Additional rental opportunities available for individualized sports training.

Skybox Restaurant at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two – Restaurant closed; simulator rental available for individual training by reservation. One person per simulator, and no spectators.

UW Health Sports Factory - All group sports programs cancelled. The Park District Customer Experience office remains open during select days and times. Additional rental opportunities available for individualized sports training.

Carlson Ice Arena – All group lessons cancelled. Customer Experience office remains open during select days and times. Additional individual lesson opportunities available for individualized sports training.

Riverview Ice House - All group lessons cancelled. Additional individual lesson opportunities available for individualized sports training.

For more information on the Tier 3 mitigations, click here.