Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara announces he’s running for reelection in 2021

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he is looking for a second term in office.

"I am excited to announce that I am running for reelection in 2021," said Mayor McNamara on Thursday.

Mayor McNamara is currently serving his first term in office after being elected mayor back in 2017. Mayor McNamara says the biggest factor that led him to deciding to run for reelection was that there is more work to be done.



The mayor says he wants to continue focusing on combatting domestic violence and reducing violent crime. He also says he wants to continue to improve the economy and education.

"I've never been more optimistic about the city of Rockford. I know we're in a pandemic. I know we're facing challenges throughout this entire year. But these challenges really are opportunities to not just reopen, but rebuild a city we all can be proud of," said Mayor McNamara.

Mayor McNamara says if he is reelected, the first step he will take will be towards addressing the different issues working with residents to build strong groups to get things done.