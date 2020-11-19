Rockford man shot by police, Tyris Jones, now charged with murder

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A grand jury has returns a first degree murder charge against Tyris Jones.



Jones also faces aggravated discharge of a weapon and a warrant has been issued for his arrest with a bond set at $5 million.



Rockford police say they were called to the 1020 block of Furman Street on September 26th, where they found 25-year-old Demalavee Macklin suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Macklin was shot multiple times and later died from the injuries.



In October, Jones was shot by a Rockford Police Officer after authorities say police attempted to make a traffic stop on Oct. 2 when they spotted a vehicle they had under investigation and a man wanted on outstanding warrant, later identified as Tyris Jones.



As Jones fled, authorities say he approached another motorist with what appeared to be a weapon. That's when Officer Dominick McNiece shot Jones, hitting him three times. Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says no weapon was found.

Jones was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. Jones was later released into the Winnebago County Jail where he continued to receive treatment. Jones was later released after posting bond.

State's Attorney Hite Ross says the murder charges and the police shooting are two separate cases.



Anyone who knows where Jones may be is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.