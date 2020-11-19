Rockford hospitals caring for nearly 70 percent of COVID-19 patients in Region 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than half of COVID-19 hospitalizations for Region 1 are being handled by Rockford hospitals.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, says three Rockford hospitals (SwedishAmerican Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony and Mercyhealth) have been working together since Nov. 6 due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.



Here's the current hospitalizations for the Rockford hospitals, according to Dr. Martell:

193 hospitalizations

41 patients in the ICU

27 patients on a ventilator

Here's a look at the hospitalizations for Region 1, according to Dr. Martell:

282 hospitalizations

62 patients in the ICU

35 patients on a ventilator

Hospitals in Region 1 have already requested additional hospital beds.

"Our one system is caring for the most critically ill in the region," said Dr. Martell.

Dr. Martell reported 234 new cases of the virus in Winnebago County on Thursday. Dr. Martell also reported 7 more deaths. Currently, the health department is reporting 15,179 cases along with 192 deaths since the pandemic began. The county's positivity rate is currently at 18.9%.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara calling on leaders in Winnebago County to follow new tier 3 mitigations which go into effect on Friday.

"Our efforts are far more effective when we work together and in unison," said Mayor McNamara to other leaders in Winnebago County.