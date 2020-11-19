Official: Ethiopia’s latest airstrike hits Tigray university

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A university official says the latest airstrike by Ethiopia’s military has struck the school in the capital of the defiant Tigray region and caused major damage. The senior official described Thursday’s airstrike in an email shared with The Associated Press. It is not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded. There is no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government, which has been fighting the Tigray regional forces since Nov. 4 after an attack on a military base. Both sides have carried out airstrikes. With communications severed, no one knows how many people have been killed and verifying either side’s claims is challenging.