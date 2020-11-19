November chill returns by the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- After one day of warm November weather, we get right back to the usual cooler conditions. We should be back around average by the weekend.

Cooling off:

A cold front sweeps in by Friday morning, quickly replacing the warm air in place. While we still have a pretty mild day ahead, conditions are noticeably cooler. We may drop around 10 degrees or so compared to Thursday.

The weather cools off Friday, then drops even more by the weekend.

The drop off leaves us in the upper 50's for highs. This is still well above average, but not the near-70 degree weather we experienced. Look for a mainly sunny sky and much calmer winds to round out the end of the work week.

By the weekend, we are back in the middle to low 40's. This is right on average for this time of year. The weather may feel a little brisk, though, since we've had so much mild to warm weather this month. Look for the 40's for highs to stick around through next week and possible through the end of the month.

Rain chances:

Over the next 10 days, we mainly get dry weather. There are two exceptions, for now, between the weekend and early next week.

Showers are likely Saturday night near the I-88 corridor.

The first chance develops Saturday night, but may only affect a portion of the Stateline. Late Saturday evening, light rain showers approach from the south. These eventually move in south of I-88 overnight. The precipitation starts out as rain, but could change to freezing rain or snow late as the temperatures cool off. Keep tabs on the evolving forecast, and be ready for a little ice on the roads around the I-88 corridor Sunday morning.

A burst of showers and flurries could spread around the Stateline early Sunday morning. For now, however, it's likely that little if any snow accumulates. The weather dries out quickly after that, with a partly cloudy and cool Sunday ahead.

A wintry mix is possible early Tuesday, followed by more rain.

Next week has higher chances for rain. A storm system sweeps through the Midwest, resulting in showers and possibly a little snow on Tuesday. The precipitation comes in early Tuesday morning, and could fall as snow during the early morning. Rain showers quickly take over from there, but rain may fall through the rest of the day. The current timing on the storm system has the Stateline dry by Tuesday night, and dry weather to follow on Wednesday and Thanksgiving.