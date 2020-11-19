More than 6,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, 168 new deaths reported

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 continues to rise.



On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 6,000 Illinoisans are in the hospital with COVID-19. As of Wednesday night, 6,037 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,192 patients were in the ICU and 587 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The state also reported 168 new virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll up to 11,178.



Health officials also reported 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 621,383 cases across the state.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 12 – November 18, 2020 is 14.0%.



In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus went down again. IDPH says the positivity rate for the virus was at 19.5% as of Nov. 16, down from 19.9% on the 15th.



Boone County continues to have the highest positivity rate for any county in the region at 31%.



