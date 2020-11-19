Meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus virtually this holiday season

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Two local companies are teaming up this holiday season to make sure kids can still share their Christmas wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus.



Luxe Productions and EBISS Incorporated have joined forces and built a full-service virtual production studio in Loves Park.



They say they wanted to offer families a different option this year with kids not having the ability to visit Santa in person due to COVID-19.



Some options they offer are live Zoom calls with Santa from the North Pole and personalized, pre-recorded messages from Santa.



Other options include story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus and digital or printable photos with Ol' Saint Nick.



Director of Sales and Marketing for EBISS Incorporated Derek Huffer says bookings for these virtual visits are available now and can done at https://luxeproductions.com/virtualsanta.