Madigan responds to bribery charges against associates

CHICAGO (WGEM) -- House Speaker Mike Madigan released a written statement Thursday following the issuing of charges on Wednesday against several former executives and lobbyists for Commonwealth Edison.

Prosecutors haven't charged Madigan and in the statement, Madigan maintains the indictment alleges no criminal misconduct or wrong doing on his part.

Wednesday's indictment named five individuals including Mike McClain, a former Quincy lawmaker, lobbyist, and close confidant of Madigan.

Each of the five individuals was charged with bribery conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd and Exelon books, records, and accounts.

The indictment also names former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former executive John Hooker, and lobbyist Jay Doherty.

In Madigan's statement, he declares he was unaware of any attempt to influence him.

"If it had been known to me, it would have been profoundly unwelcome," Madigan stated. "Nothing in either this indictment or in the earlier filings by the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges otherwise. In addition, nothing in this indictment or in the earlier filings alleges that I did anything in my official capacity related to ComEd’s legislative agenda as a result of whatever internal decisions ComEd made or didn’t make."

In July, ComEd admitted to arranging jobs, subcontracting work, and monetary payments related to those jobs.

In exchange, ComEd admitted that Madigan's associates ensured lawmakers would pass legislation favorable to ComEd.

Wednesday's indictment states the associates allegedly tried to have ComEd hire one of Madigan's favored law firms.

Prosecutors allege the associates also wanted the utility group to accept a number of students from Chicago's 13th Ward into an internship program.

Former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez previously pleaded guilty to his involvement in the bribery scheme.

Meanwhile, the legislative investigation into Madigan's involvement hit a roadblock. Members have only convened twice in Springfield, and Republicans feel Chairman Emanuel "Chris" Welch is shielding the Speaker.

Welch says the GOP members continue to treat the process as a political ploy.

The full statement can be read below: