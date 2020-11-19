Kennedy Middle School staff, 13 News anchors partake in modified Blazin’ Wing Challenge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students at a Rockford middle school got a treat on Wednesday!



Several staff members at the school and members of the community, including 13 News Anchors James Stratton and Evan Leake, participated in a modified version of Buffalo Wild Wings' "Blazin' Wing Challenge."



Why? The school had the highest MAP testing completion percentage in RPS 205.



The modified challenge had those participating in the challenge eating 6 wings in just 3 minutes. Participants ate the wings over Zoom and then posted to the school's website so students can watch!



90% of the cost of wings were donated by Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockford!