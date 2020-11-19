Justice Dept.’s China focus likely to continue under Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has identified China as the country’s biggest foe. The Justice Department mirrored that emphasis over the last four years with a drumbeat of cases against defendants ranging from hackers accused of targeting intellectual property to professors charged with grant fraud. But even after President-elect Joe Biden’s administration arrives in January, the law enforcement focus on China may not look radically different. That’s in part because of actions by Beijing that U.S. officials, lawyers and analysts say run afoul of international norms. Biden has referred to China as a “serious competitor.”