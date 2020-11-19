Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes. It’s an extraordinary victory for Democrats who had pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt. Biden’s win pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. In 2020, Democrats focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.