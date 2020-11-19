Hungary to purchase air defense systems from US, Norway

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has agreed to purchase NASAMS air defense systems from U.S. arms manufacturer Raytheon Technologies and Norwegian defense company Kongsberg. Hungary’s commissioner for defense developments told the MTI news agency said Thursday that deployment of the short-to-medium-range system would “restore the military’s defensive capabilities to a 21st-century standard.” It would replace the outdated, Soviet-designed Kub system that has been in use in the formerly communist-ruled country since 1976. The purchase comes after several years of increased defense investments under nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has argued that Hungary “must be capable of repelling attacks from any direction” without the support of NATO, of which Hungary is a member.