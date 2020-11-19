Health department: RPS 205 has first school with a COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 outbreak in an RPS 205 school.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, says Spring Creek Elementary School has an outbreak of the virus among the staff.



Dr. Martell says the outbreak is among school staff and there's at least 5 cases of the virus.



Earlier this month, the state provided clarity on the difference between an outbreak of COVID-19 and exposure to COVID-19.

For outbreaks, the state says it's a location where five or more cases are epidemiologically linked to a specific setting during a 14-day period. For exposure, the state says a location where someone who tested positive went in the time before they were symptomatic or tested positive.



Despite multiple RPS 205 schools reporting at least one case of the virus this year, none of the school's have been labeled as an outbreak until now.



Mary Morgan Elementary School in Ogle County was considered to be a school with an outbreak earlier this fall. Mary Morgan went on an adaptive pause in early October due to the outbreak.



More information on Spring Creek Elementary School's outbreak will be released on Friday.





