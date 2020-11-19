Harlem School District goes remote through holiday break

Harlem School District goes remote through holiday breakUpdated
MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The Harlem School District notified parents on Thursday that the classes will go remote between November 30 to December 18. School Board President Patti Lawrence confirmed the decision with WREX.
That stretch of remote learning goes up to the Christmas Break which means in-person learning won't resume until January 4.
The district says the decision was made with due to the growing concerns of parents and teachers combined with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the region.
The email goes on to say the district will continue to evaluate the situation during the holidays to decide whether students will come back in person after the holiday break on January 4.
The district previously went remote earlier this month due to a shortage in teachers due to COVID-19 on infections and quarantines required due to close contact situation.
You can read the whole email below:
Harlem School District Temporary Transition to Remote Learning
The Harlem School Board has listened to and considered concerns brought forward by parents, community and staff members along with reviewing the current impact of Covid-19 in our schools and in the greater community. Taking all of that into consideration, the Harlem School District will be moving to full remote learning for all students from November 30th to December 18th, 2020. We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the holidays and the coming months.
On Monday, November 30th, all middle and high school students will connect with their teachers as normally scheduled. In the coming days, elementary teachers will reach out to families through Seesaw regarding the schedule for this temporary transition to remote learning. Additional information regarding materials and technology will be provided by your student’s school.
It is our intention to return to in-person instruction for students currently enrolled in our blended or in-person instructional models on January 4th. In order to achieve that goal, we need to work together to prevent the spread of this virus. It is important to emphasize how critical it is to wear face masks, practice social distancing and wash your hands whenever you interact with others. In addition, please stay home when you are ill and contact your healthcare provider.
All buildings will be open during this time from 8:00 to 3:30 Monday through Friday. Please contact the office to set up an appointment if you need to come to the school.