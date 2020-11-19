Harlem School District goes remote through holiday break

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The Harlem School District notified parents on Thursday that the classes will go remote between November 30 to December 18. School Board President Patti Lawrence confirmed the decision with WREX.

That stretch of remote learning goes up to the Christmas Break which means in-person learning won't resume until January 4.

The district says the decision was made with due to the growing concerns of parents and teachers combined with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the region.

The email goes on to say the district will continue to evaluate the situation during the holidays to decide whether students will come back in person after the holiday break on January 4.

The district previously went remote earlier this month due to a shortage in teachers due to COVID-19 on infections and quarantines required due to close contact situation.

You can read the whole email below: