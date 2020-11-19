Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials expect to release a report Thursday on a hand tally of the presidential race. They have repeatedly said they expect it to affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead over Republican President Donald Trump. The secretary of state’s office expects to put out a report on the results by midday Thursday. The hand recount of about 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request. The state has until Friday to certify results that have been certified and submitted by the counties.