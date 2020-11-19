EU leaders try to solve political fight blocking big budget

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU leaders will try to find ways to resolve a diplomatic dispute with members Poland and Hungary to unlock a 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and recovery package aimed at putting the economy back on track. Several EU countries, including France, have already warned they don’t expect the talks on Thursday will settle the bloc’s latest political crisis. The deal for the budget and recovery fund looked on track to enter into force in January until Hungary and Poland vetoed it. They objected to a new mechanism that would allow the bloc to deny funds to countries that violate democratic norms — something Poland and Hungary have been accused of doing for years.