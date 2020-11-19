Bears seek answers for offense as they stumble into bye

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears switched quarterbacks early in the season and changed who called plays last week in an effort to spark the one of the NFL’s worst offenses. So far nothing’s worked. They headed into their bye with four straight losses and no relief in sight. Chicago (5-5) boasts a top 10 defense led by three-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and a locker room culture coach Matt Nagy thinks will keep the team together. But the offense simply isn’t doing its part. The changes the Bears made in the offseason — overhauling the assistants and bringing in quarterback Nick Foles to push Mitchell Trubisky, among other moves — have not panned out.