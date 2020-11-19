Arnold scores as Cardinals fall to Seahawks

SEATTLE (WREX) — Former Boylan standout Dan Arnold caught a touchdown pass, but his Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, 28-21.

Arnold caught a 4-yard pass from Kyler Murray in the back of the endzone to make it a 16-14 Seahawks lead in the 3rd quarter, but the Cardinals could never get over the hump and take the lead, with a Carlos Hyde touchdown run, plus a safety and field goal, putting the game out of reach.

It was Arnold's first touchdown catch of the season and the fourth of his career. He has 17 catches for 208 yards this year. Arnold attended Boylan for three years but lived in Janesville, Wis. His family moved to North Dakota, where he played his senior season of high school ball before playing in college at UW-Platteville. He started his NFL career in 2018 with the New Orleans Saints.