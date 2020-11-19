Skip to Content

Al Pacino, Tina Fey to appear in ‘Heroes of New York’ lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, Tina Fey and Eli Manning will join a star-studded lineup to celebrate the selfless acts of New Yorkers. Robin Hood and iHeartRadio announced a collaboration Thursday to present “Heroes of New York,” which will air Dec. 1 on television and radio stations in New York. The one-hour show will share inspirational stories of generosity from individuals and organizations. The show will feature musical performances from Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett and Andra Day. Carey will perform a medley, Bennett will sing “Smile” and Day will perform “Silent Night.” Other special guests include Jon Stewart, Kevin Bacon, Mariano Rivera, Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest and Tracy Morgan.

