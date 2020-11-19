14,612 cases of COVID-19, 168 deaths reported in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 168 new deaths. The health department on Thursday reported 621,383 coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 11,178 deaths. The new cases were reported a day before Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Tier 3 coronavirus mitigation plan takes effect. That means Illinois’ museums, theaters and casinos will be closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The plan also limits capacity at retailers to 25%, with groceries and pharmacies limited to 50% capacity. The latest cases reported were the result of 113,4447 administered tests. Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate was 12%.