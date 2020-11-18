With Ogle Co. results in, Rep. Demmer easily retains 90th District seat

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Results have now been released in Ogle Co. following an election night issue in which machines did not read the oval marks correctly in the 90th District race.

The results, which remain unofficial until next week's canvass, show more than 72 percent of the county's vote going to Demmer, making him the easy winner in his re-election campaign.

Overall, Demmer received 67 percent of the vote total against Democratic challenger Seth Wiggins.

Demmer's victory gives him a fifth term in office.