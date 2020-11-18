Skip to Content

Warning of famine, UN releases $100M to seven countries

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian office is releasing $100 million in emergency funding to seven countries at risk of famine in Africa and the Middle East amid conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.N. humanitarian chief says returning to a world where famines are common would be “obscene.” A statement says $80 million of the money will go to Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen. Another $20 million has been set aside for “anticipatory action to fight hunger in Ethiopia,” where deadly fighting erupted this month in its rebellious northern Tigray region.

Associated Press

