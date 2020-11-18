Two men charged in massive N. Main St commercial fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men face criminal charges in connection with a large commercial fire on N. Main St on Oct. 24.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office charged Sean S. Haug, 41, of Rockford, and Lawrence L. Vieau, 48, of Rockford with criminal damage to property and burglary.

The Rockford Fire Department said they were called for a fire at a building in the 2500 Block of North Main, near Ford Ave around 5:15 a.m.



The fire department says the building was unoccupied and on their demolition list. Because of that, fire officials said they're not able to make any entry into the building and firefighters are surrounding the building to limit the spread.



According to records with the Rockford Library, the building appears to be the old Atwood vacuum machine company.

Fire officials said the entire building will be a total loss.

The Rockford Fire Department said it was a 4th alarm fire and no civilians or firefighters were hurt.

The City of Rockford thanked all agencies involved in the response and investigation of the incident.