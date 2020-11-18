UPDATE: Trump campaign to target Dane, Milwaukee counties for recount

UPDATE: President Donald J. Trump’s re-election campaign said today that it will file a petition for a recount in two Wisconsin counties – Milwaukee and Dane.

The two counties were selected because they are the locations of where the campaign says had the worst irregularities.

Overnight, the campaign transferred $3 million to Wisconsin to cover the estimated cost of the recounts.

***************

MADISON (WKOW) — President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million to the Wisconsin Elections Commission overnight as the deadline to file a recount looms, according to the commission.

The state election commission said the Trump campaign sent a wire transfer, but noted they did not send a formal petition to request a recount.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020

Dean Knudson, the State Elections Commissioner, also confirmed the campaign transferred $3 million as the deadline to file a recount petition is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“When the candidate behind pays for a partial recount, the leading candidate can request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted,” wrote Knudson.

WEC said they do not have any further information at this time.

If Trump wants a statewide recount, his campaign would have to pay $7.9 million up-front. He can also request recounts only in certain counties, which would reduce the cost.

If a recount is approved by the state, then it must be done within 13 days.

On Tuesday, canvassed vote results were submitted from all 72 counties in Wisconsin. They show that President-elect Joe Biden beat President Trump by 20,608 votes.

While speaking to the bipartisan National Task Force on Election Crises, UW-Madison Political Science Professor Barry Burden predicted a recount would result in little change.

“The shift in the margin between Clinton and Trump four years ago was only 131 votes after that full statewide recount,” Burden said. “I would expect this year for there to also be a very small shift in the vote as the result of a recount.”

Burden is referring to the 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin, which was requested by then Green Party Candidate Jill Stein.