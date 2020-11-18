The winds get stronger but even warmer air comes with them

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The windy weather becomes even gustier, but the side effect is very warm weather for this time of year. By the time the wind settles down, temperatures fall off to their typical cool levels.

Windy Thursday:

Even stronger wind gusts are likely Thursday morning.

Southerly airflow brings in the warmth, but we have to brace against strong wind gusts for a little while longer. Gusts may rise to 40 mph overnight, and continue at that level through Thursday morning. Be ready for slightly more difficult driving conditions during the morning commute.

Wind start calming Thursday afternoon. Gusts drop to 25 to 35 mph from lunchtime to Thursday evening. We get calmer weather Thursday night, then just a light breeze by Friday.

Because the weather remains warm, very dry, and windy, do not do any kind of open burning. Be very careful with flame and sparks as well. A small fire can get out of control quickly in these conditions. Wait until Friday when the winds are a lot calmer.

Cooling off:

Temperatures soar into the 60's Thursday thanks to the warm and windy weather. This puts us nearly 20 degrees above average! Thursday won't provide record-setting weather, however. We would have to get into the 70's to even be close.

After a very mild day, we get back to "reality" quickly. Temperatures return to the typical late November chill by the weekend.

Friday is the transition day, and still ends up being mild. Look for temperatures in the middle 50's for Friday afternoon. A partly cloudy sky and much calmer winds should make for a pleasant late fall day.

A colder yet drier forecast looks likely this weekend.

By the weekend, we are back into the 40's. The weather may feel a little brisk at times, but this is around average for this time of year. The colder forecast comes with a side effect. Throughout the week, the weather looked warmer but rainy for most of the weekend. Shower chances are trending much farther to our south, so we should have a drier (if not completely dry weekend). The tradeoff is colder, drier air that keeps temperatures down into the 40's.

We look to stay in the 40's for a while next week, but could sneak back up to 50 degrees by Thanksgiving.