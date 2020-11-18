Thanksgiving gas prices expected to be lowest since 2016 as fewer travelers expected to hit the road

(WREX) — If you're hitting the road this Thanksgiving, expect to see lower prices at the pump.



GasBuddy released its 2020 Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey on Wednesday.



The survey found only 35% of Americans will be taking to the roads this year, a decrease from 65% from last year.

The national average gas price is projected to be $2.17 per gallon, lower this year as oil prices plunged from year ago levels amidst depressed demand for gasoline due to the coronavirus, which is keeping Americans closer to home and away from their normal driving routines. GasBuddy says the $2.17 per gallon price of gas will be the lowest since 2016, when prices were $2.13 per gallon.

Nearly half (46 percent) of respondents in GasBuddy’s Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey said that their travel plans are impacted by the coronavirus. When asked in what ways they were impacted, 71% said they are staying home instead of traveling this year.



Five percent said they are not celebrating Thanksgiving this year due to the coronavirus. The remainder are either celebrating Thanksgiving at a different location this year (20%), or driving instead of taking other forms of transportation to their Thanksgiving destination (11%).

GasBuddy says they had 1,860 results of their survey, which was conducted Oct. 25-28.