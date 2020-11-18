State commits to wind energy for 3.2M, eyes onshore sites

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has formally committed itself to using offshore wind energy to power 3.2 million homes and will study the best ways to get that electricity from ocean turbines to shore. The state Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday adopted the state’s plan to build a transmission system capable of handling 7500 megawatts of electricity by 2035. It will enter into an agreement with regional grid operator PJM Interconnection. It will study the best ways to bring the power onshore and distribute it to areas of the state where it is needed.