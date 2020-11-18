Rockford Urological Associates reminds men to get screened for prostate cancer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — November is Men's Health Awareness month and Rockford Urological Associates is hoping you and your family stay mindful of common diseases.

"Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and it's number two for the cancer that causes the most deaths," said Dr. Daniel Sadowski, a Urologist at Rockford Urological Associates.

RUA says when prostate cancer is caught early and hasn't spread outside the prostate gland, it's easier to treat and rate of survival is much higher.

The medical group encourages men between the ages of 55 and 69 to get tested. But for men at a higher risk for a prostate diagnosis, including African Americans, the age to start screening is earlier.

"Men who are African American or who have a family history of prostate cancer as well as a family history of breast, ovarian or pancreatic cancer would be considered higher risk for prostate cancer; in which case we can start screening as early

as 40 years old," said Sadowski.

Treatments for prostate cancer include surgery, radiation and hormone therapy.