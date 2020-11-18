Rep. Sosnowski calls out Pritzker over new mitigations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An Illinois State Representative has called out Governor JB Pritzker over the state's new COVID-19 mitigations.



Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R), of the 69th District in Rockford, says the governor is "instilling fear" in residents with the mitigation policies.



Here's the full statement from Rep. Sosnowski:

“There is no scientific data that supports lower occupancy limits or for keeping restaurants closed to indoor dining. The Governor's own numbers show that there is very little danger of contraction when inside businesses or public buildings. The Governor’s mitigation policies have proven successful in one aspect, however, and that is instilling fear in Illinois residents. Rep. Sosnowski

The governor announced the entire state will be under tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday due to rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus.

Rep. Sosnowski says the governor should "focus his mitigation efforts to protect those most at-risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19; the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions."



The state representative believes efforts should be made to help slow the spread of the virus in nursing homes, senior living communities, hospitals and other health care facilities.



Rep. Sosnowski says the mitigations are "destroying people’s livelihoods, shuttering businesses, putting people out of work, causing stress on families unable to care for children, increasing depression and other social ills, and ruining educational attainment of our children."