Rebels kill at least 35 in eastern Congo, officials say

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local official say armed rebels have killed at least 35 people in eastern Congo’s Beni region this week. The bodies of 29 people were found after a mass killing in Kavuyiri in Virunga National Park. A statement from the provincial governor says another attack Tuesday killed at least six civilians in another area of Beni. The provincial government blames the Allied Democratic Forces, which are active in the region and have ties to the Islamic State group. The security situation in eastern Congo, especially Beni, has been deteriorating since Congo’s military launched a large-scale operation about a year ago against the rebels.